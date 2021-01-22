Aberdeen City Council set to appeal high-rises listed status
Aberdeen City Council is set to appeal a decision to award category A listed status to eight 1960s high-rise flats.
Historic Environment Scotland said they were of "outstanding" importance.
However, the decision sparked a flurry of social media comment, and the local authority said the decision would make modernising more difficult and costly.
HES said the move would not prevent like-for-like repairs or maintenance and added that there was a right to appeal the decision.
The high-rises involved - built in the 1960s - are Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, and Greig Court.
The decision by HES was announced on Tuesday, on the grounds of the "outstanding" importance of the blocks.
'Simply ridiculous'
Council co-Leader Douglas Lumsden told BBC Scotland: "There will be a report coming to the city growth committee early next month and it will be our intention to appeal this decision.
"There are eight of these buildings that have been listed, one of the options they could have had was just to list one of those.
"It's a decision that I can't really quite understand and I think many people right across the city can't understand."
The opposition SNP group on the council said it also supported an appeal. Group leader Alex Nicoll described the listing as "simply ridiculous".
'Consistent reassurance'
HES responded in a statement: "Prior to the decision, we conducted an extensive public consultation which included meeting with local residents to hear their views.
"Throughout this process, we have provided consistent reassurance to Aberdeen City Council, residents and other stakeholders that listing will not prevent routine like-for-like repairs or maintenance.
"We have offered to work closely with the council on energy efficiency research at the flats to help to ensure that they remain fit for purpose, and have also made them aware that we support the principle of a district heating system for the multi-storey flats. Listing will not stop this should the council wish to proceed."
HES added: "There is a legal right of appeal against any listing decision for owners, occupiers and tenants which can be submitted to the planning and environmental appeals division of the Scottish government."
HES had been consulting on their status since 2019.
It follows the so-called "Banana Flats" in Leith - made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting - being awarded an A-listing in 2017.