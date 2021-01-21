Covid: Offshore platform production shut down due to Covid cases
Production on a North Sea platform has been shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
Four crew members from Ithaca Energy's FPF-1 floating production facility in the North Sea have tested positive for the virus.
They have been taken off the platform. Close contacts are in quarantine and are also being taken onshore.
Ithaca Energy said production on the FPF-1 had been shut to ensure the safety of all those onboard.
It is about 150 miles (240km) east of Aberdeen.
A crew member displaying symptoms on 19 January tested positive for Covid upon arriving onshore.
Deep clean
A further three crew members were taken ashore the following day due to also showing symptoms, and all also tested positive.
Ithaca said in a statement: "The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is our top priority.
"We are moving to minimum manning, conducting a thorough deep clean, and implementing testing of those essential personnel remaining onboard the platform.
"We will not seek to restart production until we can start up in a safe and controlled manner. Public Health Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been notified."