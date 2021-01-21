Aberdeen properties evacuated after partial wall collapse
- Published
Properties have been evacuated in Aberdeen after a wall partially collapsed onto neighbouring premises.
The incident happened in the city's Hollybank Place on Thursday morning.
The Tartan Pig coffee shop said it had to close after the masonry fell from the adjoining building.
Emergency services were sent to the scene, and officials from the city council's building standards department have also been called out. There were no reports of any injuries.
Tartan Pig manager Victoria Pasterczyk said: "I was in this morning doing my usual prep for the cafe, and I heard a loud banging noise.
"One of the neighbours knocked on my door and she said 'have you seen what's happened?' I went outside and part of the building has fallen down into the building next to it."
'Everyone's fine'
She added: "Everyone's fine, no-one's been hurt - we're just thankful nothing like that happened."
Aberdeen City Council said in a statement: "There has been a partial collapse of a gable wall on a building on Hollybank Place and building standards officers are at the site.
"We are ensuring neighbouring businesses premises and one flat are unoccupied and we are fencing off the pavement beside the affected building."
The local authority added: "The building is owned by several private owners who would be responsible for any repairs undertaken."