Covid: Weatherford proposes Aberdeen manufacturing arm closure
- Published
Oil and gas services firm Weatherford is proposing to close its Aberdeen-based UK manufacturing arm, BBC Scotland has learned.
The company said the sector had faced "unprecedented challenges" amid Covid.
Weatherford said the outcome of a strategic review meant it was engaging in a consultation exercise with affected employees.
However, the firm insisted Aberdeen would remain the centre of its UK operations.
Weatherford has been asked how many employees the consultation involves.
In a statement, it said: "The oil and gas sector has recently faced unprecedented challenges driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and global market conditions.
"Weatherford has conducted a strategic review of its global manufacturing group to ensure the cost structure and capacity is aligned to the current and projected market environment.
"The outcome of this strategic review is the proposed closure of the UK manufacturing facility located in Aberdeen."
The statement added: "Separate to the proposed closure, Aberdeen will continue to act as the centre for all UK operations".