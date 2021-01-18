New university award in memory of student who took own life
A new award is to honour the memory of a University of Aberdeen student who killed herself after being assaulted by her boyfriend.
Law student Emily Drouet, 18, took her life in 2016, after Angus Milligan choked and slapped her.
Her family has worked with the university on the legacy project.
The Emily Drouet Award will recognise a University of Aberdeen student who has gone over and above in the support of a friend or fellow students.
The award will be given out annually for the next five years.
There will also be an annual paid student-internship, giving a student the opportunity to contribute to the work of the student support team and to investigate new services the university could offer.
The university will also introduce a paid student research project, giving an undergraduate student the opportunity to complete a summer research placement focussing on gender-based violence and student-related suicide.
Emily's mother Fiona Drouet said: "Although nothing can bring Emily back or change what happened, we are delighted that Emily's legacy will be one of kindness.
"It is a bittersweet moment for us but Emily radiated kindness and compassion and she would be so honoured to be remembered in this way.
"She would never stand back if someone was in need of help. We are hoping that the award process will be uplifting as we learn how students have made a difference in their communities - we are sure Emily will be as proud as we are."
Celebrating her qualities
Nick Edwards, the university's head of student support, said: "We wanted to do something to honour Emily that would also encapsulate her kind and loving nature and we hope that the Emily Drouet award will do just that.
"Emily was a very compassionate, kind and caring young woman and it is these qualities that we are celebrating in the Emily Drouet Award."
Milligan, from Edinburgh, admitted choking and slapping Emily, from Glasgow, at a halls of residence in Aberdeen.
He was convicted of assault and threatening behaviour, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.
He also admitted sending her offensive messages, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and using abusive and offensive language towards her.
Emily was found dead in March 2016 several days after the abuse.
Her mother has been backing initiatives targeting gender violence on campus.
She has campaigned for students to have better access to support for psychological, sexual and physical abuse.