Car thieves hunted after £60,000 raid on Elgin showroom
- Published
Three thieves got away with cars worth more than £60,000 from a Moray showroom in what police have described as a "daring raid".
A black Volkswagen T-Roc (reg SY69 WCR), a grey Volkswagen Golf (SX17 BAA) and a red Audi A3 (SW66 DZY) were stolen from the forecourt of Hawco Garage in Elgin early on Thursday.
The office was broken into and the keys used to steal the vehicles.
Police Scotland said they drove north on the A96 towards Nairn.
The three suspects were described as wearing padded jackets, tracksuit bottoms, and all had their faces covered.
'Quite a busy area'
Det Sgt John Pirie, appealing for information, said: "This was quite a daring raid on the garage.
"Whether these cars were specifically targeted or not has still to be established, however I have no doubt that those responsible were looking for high-value vehicles.
"Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, the garage is in quite a busy area, near to a retail park and residential properties."
Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.