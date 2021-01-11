Covid: Eleven deaths at Aberdeen care home investigated
- Published
An investigation has been launched into 11 deaths at an Aberdeen care home.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it has received reports in connection with the deaths at the Rubislaw Park care home.
A total of 27 other deaths are already being investigated at two other facilities in the north east of Scotland.
There have been 15 deaths at Deeside Care Home in Cults, and 12 deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory.
COPFS said in a statement: "The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of 11 people at Rubislaw Park Care Home, Aberdeen.
"The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."
Privately-run Rubislaw Park has been approached for comment.
Care and support during the pandemic was rated "weak" at Deeside Care Home and Inchmarlo House in a Care Inspectorate report last week.