Police review as three charged after Covid search in Aberdeen
- Published
A review is being carried out after police investigating an alleged Covid breach were involved in a scuffle in an Aberdeen house which led to three people being charged.
Footage of the incident emerged on social media.
Two women aged 18 and 48 and a man, 43, were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour.
Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has now ordered a review.
Officers were responding to concern being raised by the public in the Fonthill Road area of the city late on Wednesday night.
Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Livingstone said he was satisfied that the police response was legitimate and proportionate.
Wearing body cams
However he said: "I have asked for a review of the full circumstances to be carried out."
He said officers involved were wearing body cams so there would be a full record of the incident.
Mr Livingstone added that people should exercise caution when viewing what he described as partial coverage.
Police Scotland earlier said: "We received a report of an ongoing party in breach of coronavirus regulations at a property on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, around 23:20 on Wednesday.
"Officers attended and two women aged 18 and 48 and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."