Body of man found after Aberdeenshire caravan fire

The body of a man has been found after a caravan fire in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the fire on land in the East Mains of Pitfour area, near Mintlaw, shortly after 07:00 on Wednesday.

It was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the body of the 77-year-old man was discovered inside.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

