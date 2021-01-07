Body of man found after Aberdeenshire caravan fire
The body of a man has been found after a caravan fire in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the fire on land in the East Mains of Pitfour area, near Mintlaw, shortly after 07:00 on Wednesday.
It was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the body of the 77-year-old man was discovered inside.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.