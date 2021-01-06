Tracy Walker death: Shetland knife murder pair to appeal
- Published
Two people convicted of stabbing a woman to death in Shetland are to appeal.
Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, had denied murdering Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick, on 30 July, 2019.
MacDougall was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and Smith was ordered to serve at least 20 years and two months.
The appeals are expected to be heard later this year. It is not known if they are appealing against their convictions or sentences.
Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh found them guilty in December.
The trial heard they had wanted money to buy drugs.
Passing sentence, judge Lord Uist said it was a "shocking and gruesome" murder of an innocent woman.
The Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed that legal representatives had notified them of the intention to appeal.
Det Insp Stewart Andrew of Police Scotland said last year that Ms Walker's murder had been a "brutal attack" which left her family "absolutely devastated".