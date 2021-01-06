Covid in Scotland: Two care homes at centre of outbreaks graded 'weak'
Two care homes in the north east of Scotland where more than 20 residents have died amid Covid outbreaks have been rated weak by inspectors.
There have been 15 deaths and more than 70 cases at Deeside Care Home in Cults, and 12 deaths and more than 100 cases at Inchmarlo House near Banchory.
The Care Inspectorate carried out unannounced visits at both in December.
Care and support during the pandemic was rated "weak", the second lowest grading ahead of poor.
The Crown Office is already looking into the deaths at the facilities, which said they were aiming for the highest standards.
At Inchmarlo, inspectors said communication with families could be better, with loved ones having to initiate contact.
Storage of medicine was said to have created a risk of errors.
Implemented measures
Inspectors at Deeside found delays in keeping families informed about the outbreak and described some furniture and shared equipment as dirty.
Deeside Care Home said in a statement it had implemented a number of measures to "further improve overall standards".
It said the aim was always to provide the "best possible care".
A spokesperson for Inchmarlo said many of recommendations identified had already been implemented or were in progress.
The statement added: "We remain committed to providing the high standard of care and friendly atmosphere which has been nurtured over more than three decades, always focusing first and foremost on all those who call Inchmarlo House Care Home their home and their workplace."