Former Aberdeen police inspector loses wife murder appeal
- Published
A former police inspector who was jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his wife in Aberdeen has lost a bid to have his conviction quashed.
Keith Farquharson, 61, claimed his 56-year-old wife Alice died by accident, following a struggle in bed in 2019.
The former traffic officer claimed he had put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming, but a jury found him guilty last year.
Appeal judges have ruled jurors were not misdirected by the trial judge.
Farquharson had admitted having affairs, and said his wife of 33 years - who was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School - did not trust him.
After her death he initially claimed he heard a noise while in the shower that morning, then found his wife lying in the room. He later admitted the claim was not true.
'Destroyed your family'
Detectives initially treated the death as non-suspicious, however one officer pushed for further inquiries.
The findings of a post-mortem examination led to the case being treated as murder.
Sentencing Farquharson at the High Court in Glasgow in March last year, Lady Stacey told him: "What you did has destroyed your family and taken away the trust children should have in their father."
During Wednesday's hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh, defence advocate Ian Duguid QC told judges, Lord Carloway, Lord Turnbull and Lord Pentland, jurors had been misdirected in the judge's charge.
Mr Duguid said that Lady Stacey told jurors that the cause of death was not in dispute.
He said this was not the case, and that the defence case was that Mrs Farquharson could have died as a consequence of suffering a heart attack.
'Amounted to misdirection'
He added: "It is my submission that she has misrepresented the position of the appellant and has undermined his defence in the eyes of the jury.
"It is my submission that it is for the jury to decide on the evidence and not for the trial judge to rehearse the arguments.
"It is my submission that the statement made by the trial judge amounted to a misdirection."
However, prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the court that the statement made by Lady Stacey did not amount to a miscarriage of justice.
Lord Carloway said the appeal had failed, and added that the court would issue a judgement in writing explaining the decision.
- Published
- 12 February 2020