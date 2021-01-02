Covid in Scotland: 'Cautious optimism' as no new Shetland cases
NHS Shetland has said it is "cautiously optimistic" after no new Covid-19 cases were identified in the past 24 hours.
The number of cases had previously risen daily but currently remains at 72.
Dr Susan Laidlaw, consultant in public health, said she was hoping the impact of the Shetland community staying at home and not socialising was starting to show results.
However, she said cases would "probably still rise".
She said testing was still ongoing both locally and through the UK government scheme laboratory on the mainland.
"However, I am feeling cautiously optimistic," she said.
"Most of the cases we have been picking up are within families. When people stay and home and don't mix with others outside their household the R rate or infection rate drops right back."
Dr Laidlaw said the Shetland community had previously shown that united action could slow the pandemic.
"After our initial outbreak in March and a steady number of cases in April, the numbers reduced significantly and remained low until recently, even as testing has significantly increased. This is because the community took responsibility and followed the guidance."
"With regards to the current outbreak we do not know how many other people in Shetland may be infectious but showing no symptoms," she said, adding that it was imperative for everyone to continue to stay at home as far as they could and to try to minimise contact outside their household."
Worked through Christmas
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson said the health board team had worked through Christmas and New Year to control the outbreak.
"People have come off annual leave, and are working weekends, public holidays, days off and through the night to get this situation under control," he said.
"There are likely to be more positive cases in coming days and we ask the community to remain extremely vigilant and to continue to limit all social interaction until we can be sure this cluster is contained."
NHS Shetland has said many testing positive are asymptomatic, raising concern they may have unknowingly spread the virus.
The health board said many infections happened before Christmas when the islands were in level one.
Shetland is currently in level three but officials have warned a move to level four is possible.
Several hundred people on the islands have been asked to isolate.
All of mainland Scotland and Skye moved into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day, with Shetland and other island communities placed in level three.
The confirmed cases have spread from the north mainland of Shetland to Lerwick, with the situation described as by far the most serious outbreak in Shetland since March.
Indoor visits at all of Shetland's care homes have been suspended.