Covid in Scotland: Positive Shetland cases rise to 54
The number of positive Covid-19 tests in a Shetland outbreak has risen to more than 50.
Eleven more positive cases of were identified overnight, bringing the total for the cluster outbreak to 54 from 43.
NHS Shetland said a number of people were "quite unwell", but that there have been no hospital admissions as a result.
More than 300 people in the islands have been asked to isolate.
The health board has said one of the biggest challenges facing contact tracers has been inaccurate contact details left at restaurants and cafes.
It also said negative comments on social media, criticising those who had tested positive, were "unhelpful."
On Tuesday, it was warned that Shetland was "almost certain" to be moved into level four restrictions if the number of cases continued to rise.
Indoor visits at all of Shetland's care homes have been suspended.
All of mainland Scotland moved into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day, with Shetland among the islands in level three.
The confirmed cases have spread from the north mainland of Shetland to Lerwick, with the situation described as by far the most serious outbreak in Shetland since March.