Man jailed for raping woman who was ill in Fraserburgh
- Published
A man who raped a woman in an Aberdeenshire town while she was ill has been jailed.
Damian Collier, 29, ignored the woman's pleas to stop in a house in Fraserburgh in January this year.
The victim - who was suffering from a flu-like virus - shouted: "Do you realise what you have just done?"
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Collier admitted rape and was jailed for 32 months, reduced from four years given his guilty plea.
Judge Norman McFadyen said Collier had committed "a serious and deeply unpleasant rape" against a woman who was unwell at the time.
'Takes full responsibility'
He said: "I am satisfied given the seriousness of the offence that only a sentence of imprisonment will suffice."
Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC said Collier, formerly of Fraserburgh, had made a series of admissions in which he expressed his remorse.
Defence counsel Gareth Jones said the crime was "out of character" for Collier who has no record of sexual offending and has not previously been to prison.
Mr Jones said that Collier was struggling to cope with addiction issues at the time.
The defence counsel said: "He does not blame drugs and alcohol for what happened. He takes full responsibility for what occurred."
Collier was told he will be on the sex offenders register for an indeterminate period.