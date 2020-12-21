Stonehaven derailment: Survivors set to seek compensation
- Published
Survivors of the Stonehaven train derailment which claimed three lives are to seek compensation.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the accident in August.
An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.
Digby Brown Solicitors confirmed it was involved in the early stages of legal action in the case. It is understood three survivors are involved.
Digby Brown partner Neil Davidson in Aberdeen said: "This was a tragic incident that caused the unnecessary loss of three innocent lives and unnecessary injuries to all of those involved and our condolences go to the families of the individuals who lost their lives.
"But we are of the view that this incident was avoidable and our clients have many questions about the crash.
"Particularly, what series of events led to the crash occurring? We are going to assist them in receiving the answers to their questions."
ScotRail and Network Rail have been approached for comment.
The derailment took place when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service struck a landslip 1.4 miles north east of Carmont after a night of heavy rain.
Six other people were injured.
Network Rail said in an interim report in September that the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".
It said the fatal derailment showed that the industry must improve its response to extreme weather.
- Published
- 10 September