BBC News

Stonehaven derailment: Survivors set to seek compensation

Published
Related Topics
  • Stonehaven train derailment
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe derailment happened at Carmont in August

Survivors of the Stonehaven train derailment which claimed three lives are to seek compensation.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the accident in August.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

Digby Brown Solicitors confirmed it was involved in the early stages of legal action in the case. It is understood three survivors are involved.

  • Stonehaven fund to be shared by bereaved families
  • Derailed train line reopens after three months
  • Climate change impact on railways 'accelerating'
  • Three dead after passenger train derails

Digby Brown partner Neil Davidson in Aberdeen said: "This was a tragic incident that caused the unnecessary loss of three innocent lives and unnecessary injuries to all of those involved and our condolences go to the families of the individuals who lost their lives.

"But we are of the view that this incident was avoidable and our clients have many questions about the crash.

"Particularly, what series of events led to the crash occurring? We are going to assist them in receiving the answers to their questions."

ScotRail and Network Rail have been approached for comment.

The derailment took place when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service struck a landslip 1.4 miles north east of Carmont after a night of heavy rain.

Six other people were injured.

Network Rail said in an interim report in September that the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".

It said the fatal derailment showed that the industry must improve its response to extreme weather.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Stonehaven derailment: Fund to be shared by bereaved families

    Published
    11 November

  • Stonehaven derailment: Line reopens after three months

    Published
    3 November

  • Stonehaven derailment: Track damaged in fatal train crash replaced

    Published
    16 October

  • Stonehaven derailment: Report says climate change impact on railways 'accelerating'

    Published
    10 September

  • Stonehaven derailment: Work to remove train carriages to begin this week

    Published
    7 September

  • Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

    Published
    12 August