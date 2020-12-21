Man accused of planning terrorist acts in Aberdeen
- Published
A man who allegedly claimed "all Muslims must die" is accused of planning terrorist acts in Aberdeen.
Richard Smith, 28, faced the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
He denied the charges which cover the period from August 2018 to November 2019 at various addresses in Aberdeen.
Prosecutors claim Mr Smith "with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism" did "engage in conduct" in the preparation of them.
It is alleged Mr Smith, described as a prisoner in Perth, possessed and made explosive substances.
He also allegedly had material which did "advance anti-Muslim, Neo-Nazi and other racist causes".
Mr Smith is also said to have possessed details on the use of chemical agents as weapons as well as the manufacture of explosives and firearms.
'Guerrilla warfare'
He faces a separate charge of having information on a number of electronic devices and discs linked to terrorism.
This included the "practice of guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival".
Both these charges are under the Terrorism Act 2000 or 2006.
Mr Smith is further accused of sending an offensive text to a relative allegedly claiming "all Muslims must die".
It is claimed he sent a Nazi-related images and messages as well as violent videos to another man.
He also faces allegations under the Explosive Substances Act and the Poisons Act.
Ronnie Renucci, defending, pled not guilty on behalf of Mr Smith, who appeared at the hearing via video link.
The QC said he was not ready for a trial to be set.
Both he and prosecutor Liam Ewing QC asked for a further hearing to be set.
Lord Beckett adjourned the case until March.