New Wedgetail surveillance fleet to be based at RAF Lossiemouth
- Published
A new fleet of surveillance aircraft is to be based at RAF Lossiemouth, it has been announced.
The Wedgetail aircraft will be based alongside submarine-hunting planes and fighter jets at the Moray base.
The fleet will begin to arrive in 2023, although no decision has been taken yet on how many aircraft that will mean.
The Wedgetails will carry advanced battle-management technology allowing those on board to track other aircraft and ships over land and sea.
The base has seen major investment in recent years, including a runway upgrade.
It is hoped the Wedgetail announcement could lead to further investment, as well as military and civilian jobs.
The E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft are based on Boeing 737s, as are the Poseidon P8s already on site at RAF Lossiemouth.