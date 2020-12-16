Covid in Scotland: Deaths at two outbreak care homes rise to 22
Three more people have died at care homes in the north east which are under investigation following coronavirus outbreaks.
The Crown Office has now received reports of 10 deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory, and 12 at Deeside Care Home in Cults.
There are 101 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House.
Meanwhile 71 cases have been detected at Deeside Care Home.
The Crown Office confirmed it was looking into the deaths at both care homes last week.
It said both investigations were ongoing, and families would be kept updated of any significant developments.
Last week a major incident was declared by health officials in charge of tackling the outbreak at Inchmarlo House, which has been closed to new admissions and visitors.
Care home residents in Scotland have now started to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.