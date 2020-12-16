Bird of prey rescued from indoor Christmas tree perch
Police were called out to a deal with an unusual festive intruder - a sparrowhawk on the top of a Christmas tree.
The small bird of prey flew into a house in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday afternoon.
The police called for backup from the local North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc).
The sparrowhawk was released back into the wild, none the worse for being an "unusual" Christmas tree decoration.
Police Scotland said it was "definitely a change from a partridge in a pear tree".
The force said on social media: "This lovely lady allowed herself in to a house in Ellon through an open door and had to be rescued from the top of the Christmas tree.
"Huge thanks to New Arc for assistance in catching and releasing this sparrowhawk."
New Arc said it was "indeed an unusual decoration".
The charity said: "We assisted police when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing Christmas fairies.
"After a full body search she was released without charge."
The bird was described as "fit and raring to go".