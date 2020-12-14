BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Deaths at two outbreak care homes rise to 19

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic

The number of deaths being investigated at two care homes following coronavirus outbreaks has risen by three to 19.

The Crown Office is looking into deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory in Aberdeenshire and at Deeside Care Home in Cults.

It has now received reports of eight deaths at Inchmarlo House, and 11 at Deeside Care Home.

There have now been 101 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House.

  • Sixteen deaths linked to two care home outbreaks
  • 'Major incident' stood down at Covid-hit care home
  • More than 40 Covid cases at care home investigated

The Crown Office said both investigations were ongoing, and families would be kept updated of any significant developments.

Last week a major incident was declared by health officials in charge of tackling the outbreak at Inchmarlo House, which has been closed to new admissions and visitors.

NHS Grampian said it was stood down the next day when "extra support" was found.

The incident management team (IMT) said there were also 27 detected cases associated with Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven.

Care home residents in Scotland have now started to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid in Scotland: 16 deaths linked to care home outbreaks

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid in Scotland: Several residents die in Inchmarlo care home outbreak

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid in Scotland: 'Major incident' stood down at Inchmarlo care home

    Published
    5 days ago