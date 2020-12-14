BBC News

Tribute to 'selfless' grandfather killed in A947 crash

Tribute has been paid to a "selfless" 62-year-old grandfather killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Anthony Duncan - known as Web - from Turriff died in the four-vehicle collision on the A947 near Hattoncrook on Friday morning.

He was driving a VW Transporter van. A passenger, 58, was seriously injured.

Relatives said in a statement: "We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us. Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature."

  • Man dies in four-vehicle crash on country road

They said the "loving husband, devoted dad, granda, brother and friend" would be "sorely missed by all".

Sgt Alexander Bowser-Reilly from Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Duncan at this difficult time.

"Our investigation into the crash continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the A947 on Friday morning and may have dashcam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police."

A silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf and a white and green Mercedes truck were also involved in the crash.

The 24-year male driver of the silver Ford Focus was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

