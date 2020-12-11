Man dies in four-vehicle crash on Aberdeenshire country road
- Published
A man has died following a four-vehicle crash on a country road in Aberdeenshire.
Two cars, a van and a truck were involved in the collision on the A947 near Hattoncrook at about 08:50.
A 62-year-old man who was driving a VW Transporter van was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, a 58-year-old man, was seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital along with a 24-year-old who was driving a silver Ford Focus.
The two other drivers were not hurt. They were the only occupants of the other two vehicles - a black Volkswagen Golf and a white and green Mercedes truck.
The road remains closed to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out at the scene and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley asked any witnesses to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.