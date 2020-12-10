Covid in Scotland: 16 deaths linked to care home outbreaks
Sixteen deaths of care home residents are being investigated following two major coronavirus outbreaks.
The Crown Office has confirmed the probe into deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory in Aberdeenshire and at Deeside Care Home in Cults.
It has received reports of seven deaths at Inchmarlo House, and nine at Deeside Care Home.
More than 140 positive Covid cases have been recorded in residents and staff at the two care homes.
On Monday a major incident was declared by health officials in charge of tackling the outbreak at Inchmarlo House, which has been closed to new admissions and visitors.
NHS Grampian said it was stood down on Tuesday when "extra support" was found.
At least 91 people there tested positive for Covid at Inchmarlo House and a further 52 cases were detected at Deeside Care Home.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."
Its Covid-19 Death Investigation Team will assess whether further investigation is required.
Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has previously said care home residents will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from 14 December.
There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges.