Murder denial after car allegedly driven at man in Aberdeen
A man has denied murdering a 59-year-old by driving at him with a car in Aberdeen.
Michael Scott, 36, is accused of striking Graeme Hardie with the car, causing him to be thrown in the air and then striking his head and body on the vehicle and the ground.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at Old Meldrum Road, Bucksburn, in July 2018.
Mr Hardie died at Eastbourne District General Hospital, Sussex, in March.
Covid issue
Mr Scott appeared via a video link.
Defence counsel Brian McConnachie entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the case was ready for trial, but it could not yet be fixed so a further hearing will be held on 13 May next year.
Judge Lady Stacey said: "We can't fix a trial because of the Covid pandemic. It is hoped that in May we can fix a trial date."