BBC News

Trump golf course dunes lose special environmental status

Published
image copyrightPA
image captionBefore becoming US president, Donald Trump played golf at Menie

The sand dunes at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort have lost their special status as a nationally-important protected environment.

The course, at Menie north of Aberdeen, opened in 2012.

The countryside agency Nature Scot - formerly Scottish Natural Heritage - said after construction, the area no longer merited being retained as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The dunes are now said to not include enough special features.

SNH had warned a planning inquiry that the development would seriously damage the SSSI, but permission was granted by Scottish ministers on the basis that the potential economic benefit would outweigh environmental harm.

The plan was called in after it was rejected by an Aberdeenshire Council committee.

  • Trump golf course 'destroyed' dunes
  • Trump's £1bn golf resort approved

SNH later concluded that the site's special features had been "partially destroyed" with no prospect of recovery.

The denotification follows talks that have been ongoing since 2016.

image captionThe development required the stabilisation of the dunes with the planting of marram grass

The decision about parts of the dunes on Foveran Links followed consideration of scientific evidence by the Protected Areas Committee (PAC) of NatureScot.

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot's interim director of nature and climate change said: "There is now no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special natural features for which they were designated.

"Trump International Golf Links Scotland have undertaken to deliver nature conservation management on the golf course and we value the work they have done to protect the remaining rare habitats and the rare plants on their site, however they no longer have sufficient scientific interest to merit special protection."

Trump International has been asked for comment.

The remaining reduced SSSI at Foveran Links will be merged with the adjacent Sands of Forvie and Ythan Estuary SSSI next year.

Related Topics

  • Environment
  • Donald Trump
  • Balmedie

More on this story

  • Second Donald Trump golf course at Menie approved by councillors

    Published
    24 September 2019

  • 'Destroyed' Trump golf course dunes to lose special status

    Published
    27 June 2019

  • Trump golf course 'destroyed' dunes

    Published
    11 July 2018

  • Trump golf course dunes' special status 'to be reviewed'

    Published
    8 November 2017

  • Trump's £1bn golf resort approved

    Published
    3 November 2008