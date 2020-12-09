Trump golf course dunes lose special environmental status
The sand dunes at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort have lost their special status as a nationally-important protected environment.
The course, at Menie north of Aberdeen, opened in 2012.
The countryside agency Nature Scot - formerly Scottish Natural Heritage - said after construction, the area no longer merited being retained as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
The dunes are now said to not include enough special features.
SNH had warned a planning inquiry that the development would seriously damage the SSSI, but permission was granted by Scottish ministers on the basis that the potential economic benefit would outweigh environmental harm.
The plan was called in after it was rejected by an Aberdeenshire Council committee.
SNH later concluded that the site's special features had been "partially destroyed" with no prospect of recovery.
The denotification follows talks that have been ongoing since 2016.
The decision about parts of the dunes on Foveran Links followed consideration of scientific evidence by the Protected Areas Committee (PAC) of NatureScot.
Eileen Stuart, NatureScot's interim director of nature and climate change said: "There is now no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special natural features for which they were designated.
"Trump International Golf Links Scotland have undertaken to deliver nature conservation management on the golf course and we value the work they have done to protect the remaining rare habitats and the rare plants on their site, however they no longer have sufficient scientific interest to merit special protection."
Trump International has been asked for comment.
The remaining reduced SSSI at Foveran Links will be merged with the adjacent Sands of Forvie and Ythan Estuary SSSI next year.