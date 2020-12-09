Man caught with stun gun 'torch and pink lipstick'
- Published
A former oil and gas operations manager has been jailed after being found with two stun guns disguised as a torch and a lipstick and a noxious spray.
Simon Warren, 46, from Aberdeen, admitted having the items in the city's George Street last year.
He also admitted importing them from the Czech Republic, claiming they were for his own protection.
Jailing him for five years, judge Lady Stacey told Warren he had undergone a "spectacular fall from grace".
The High Court in Glasgow heard that police raided Warren's flat after receiving a tip-off and found a stun gun torch as well as a pink lipstick stun gun. The noxious gas aerosol canister was later found in his car parked outside on the street.
'Not violent'
Prosecutor Angela Gray told the court: "When the accused was interviewed by police he stated: 'I'm not a violent man, take one look at me, I'm not a violent man, never have been. I'm a frightened man, but apart from that I've no comment.'"
Ms Gray also said that Warren had volunteered to police that he was on the sex offenders register.
Father-of two Warren, who has a previous conviction for possessing child pornography, was formerly an operations manager with Petrofac.
The court heard that all items found by police were examined and found to be in working order.
Defence counsel Michael Anderson said: "He would not have bought the items if he had known there was a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment."
Lady Stacey told Warren: "You have had a spectacular fall from grace. You are fortunate you retain the support of your family.
"The law takes an extremely serious view of the offences you committed. There is a minimum sentence of five years, unless there are exceptional circumstances.
"Given you got these items to protect yourself that is not an exceptional circumstance."
Warren was sentenced via a video link.