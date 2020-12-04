Aberdeenshire care home Covid outbreak cases jumps to 72
- Published
The number of cases of coronavirus at an Aberdeenshire care home has risen from 44 to 72 cases in 24 hours.
NHS Grampian said it was investigating the outbreak at Inchmarlo Care Home in Banchory and was working with management to offer support.
The home has been closed to new admissions and visitors.
It comes after NHS Grampian said the region had confirmed 68 new cases of coronavirus and one new death in Friday's daily figures.
A spokesperson for the incident management team said: "Our investigation into the situation at Inchmarlo continues and we are monitoring the situation in the home closely."
It follows an announcement from Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman that care home residents will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from 14 December.
There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges.