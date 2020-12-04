Tracy Walker death: Shetland knife murder pair jailed
- Published
Two people convicted of stabbing a woman to death in Shetland have been jailed for a minimum of 23 and 20 years.
Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, had denied murdering Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick, on 30 July, 2019.
However, jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh found them guilty. The trial heard they had wanted money to buy drugs.
Jailing the pair for life, judge Lord Uist described MacDougall as "evil".
The judge made the comment after hearing that MacDougall had previously served time in jail for stabbing someone else. He told Smith her guilt was as bad as her co-accused.
MacDougall was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and Smith was ordered to serve at least 20 years and two months.
During the trial, prosecutor Steven Borthwick had told jurors it was a "truly dreadful" murder.
In his closing address, Mr Borthwick said the pair planned to rob Ms Walker in a bid to obtain money to buy drugs.
The advocate depute told the court that it was the Crown's case that Smith gave MacDougall a fish filleting knife which he used to attack Ms Walker.
'Rare on Shetland'
He said Smith could also be held responsible for murdering her as the pair had acted "in concert".
Ch Insp Lindsay Tulloch, Shetland area commander, thanked the local community for their "quick actions" contacting the emergency services during, what he said was a "harrowing ordeal".
"What happened that day has had a huge impact on many families and people, the effect of which will continue for some time to come," he said.
"Fortunately, this kind of crime is rare on Shetland and officers will continue to work to keep everyone in our communities safe.
"But this conviction should send a clear message that violence like this has no place in our society and will not be tolerated."
And Det Insp Stewart Andrew added that Ms Walker's murder had been a "brutal attack" which left her family "absolutely devastated".