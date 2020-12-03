Covid in Scotland: More than 40 cases at Inchmarlo care home investigated
- Published
More than 40 cases of coronavirus at a care home in Aberdeenshire are being investigated.
NHS Grampian said 44 cases involving staff and residents had been associated with the Inchmarlo Care Home in Banchory.
The home is now closed to new admissions and visiting.
NHS Grampian said an investigation was ongoing, and that it was now working closely with the management to offer support.
The home said it was taking all steps to "respond appropriately".
A statement said: "The safety and wellbeing of residents, homeowners and staff remain our priorities and we would like to assure everyone concerned that correct adherence to procedures, guidance and protocols remains of paramount importance at all times."
It comes amid news care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from 14 December.
There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges.
There were 76 new cases of coronavirus reported in the NHS Grampian area in Thursday's daily figures and four new deaths.