Man cleared of raping teenager in Aberdeen woods

image captionThe incident happened in 2019

A man has been cleared of raping a teenager in Aberdeen woods but was convicted of having illegal sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old.

Connor Ferries was alleged to have attacked and raped the girl in a wooded area at Barvas Walk in October 2019.

He was found guilty of having sex with the girl, classed as an older child, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Sentence on the 23-year-old was deferred until next month.

Ferries was cleared of two further charges of rape on not proven verdicts returned by the jury.

During his trial he admitted a further charge of having unlawful intercourse with the 14-year-old in July 2019.

The judge Lady Poole told him he had been convicted of "serious offences".

He was remanded in custody for the preparation of a background report, before sentencing at the High Court in Livingston on 16 March.

