Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Aberdeen
A woman has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in Aberdeen.
Police said the collision happened in Springhill Road, in the west of the city, at about 09:30 on Wednesday.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said the woman, who is described as being in her seventies, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police have described her injuries as "serious" and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.