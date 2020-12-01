Last of Scotland The What? trio Buff Hardie dies at 89
Buff Hardie - the last surviving member of the award-winning Scotland the What? comedy trio, has died at the age of 89.
Mr Hardie - together with partners Stephen Robertson and George Donald - entertained audiences around the world with their irreverent, heavily Doric-tinged stage and TV shows.
The north east entertainers were made MBEs for services to entertainment in Scotland in 1995.
And in 2008 they were given the Freedom of Aberdeen.
They were recognised for "their services to the Fine Arts, the Doric language and North East of Scotland culture; promotion of the City and, above all, for making' a 'body laugh."
Mr Donald, a talented pianist who was regarded as the musical brains of Scotland the What? - died in 2013 at the age of 79.
Mr Robertson, who was elected rector of Aberdeen University, died in 2011, aged 78.