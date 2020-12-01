University of Aberdeen 'will not pursue' former principal for repayment
The University of Aberdeen will not pursue its former principal over a six-figure retirement settlement he was asked to pay back.
Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in 2017, but his 12-month notice period only began when he had actually left his post in 2018.
The university repaid £119,000 to the Scottish Funding Council, and asked Prof Diamond for a repayment in July.
His successor told BBC Scotland they did not intend to pursue it further.
Prof Diamond became chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority after he retired from the university.
The Scottish Funding Council said the former principal's total remuneration disclosed in the financial statements for 2017-18 was more than £600,000.
Five months ago, the university's governing body decided to "invite him to consider a repayment".
The Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) then said University of Aberdeen trustees were in "breach of duty" when reaching the settlement.
The OSCR decided against taking action.
Successor Prof George Boyne told BBC Scotland of the repayment request: "We've received no update on that matter, we assume the matter will be closed if we receive no further update.
"I can't say for sure whether we'll get a further update but we've no intention to pursue it."