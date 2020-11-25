Covid in Scotland: Cluster of 78 Portlethen food plant cases investigated
- Published
Dozens of cases of Covid linked to an Aberdeenshire food plant are being investigated.
NHS Grampian said that 78 detected cases had been associated with the Kepak McIntosh Donald plant in Portlethen.
An incident management team has now been set up to monitor the situation involving the premises.
The news came as 122 new Covid cases were reported in Grampian, up from 49 on Tuesday.
NHS Grampian said: "Following a small number of confirmed cases associated with the plant - and after discussions with management there - we offered asymptomatic testing to all employees on Monday. More than 200 staff took up the offer.
"These results are now being processed and account for much of the increase in our case numbers in Grampian.
"They are not the only reason behind today's increase in case numbers - we continue to see other clusters of cases and the virus continues to circulate in the community."
The statement added: "There is no evidence at this time to suggest this cluster has spread beyond those working at the plant. Given the large number of people who were tested it is likely further cases could be confirmed."