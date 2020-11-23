Completion of Stonehaven flood protection scheme delayed
- Published
The completion of Stonehaven's flood protection scheme will be delayed, it has been announced.
Aberdeenshire Council said one section - White Bridge to Bridgefield Bridge - may not be finished until early 2023.
It follows revisions to the design and construction phases.
The vast majority of the multi-million pound scheme - which is aimed at protecting the town from major flooding - is still expected to be completed by next year.
Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson said it was "extremely disappointing" and said residents affected by the delay had the council's "utmost sympathy".
Further discussions will be held with the community once the "full design and programme implications are finalised".