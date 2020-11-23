BBC News

Completion of Stonehaven flood protection scheme delayed

Published
image copyrightPA
image captionStonehaven has suffered serious flooding in recent years

The completion of Stonehaven's flood protection scheme will be delayed, it has been announced.

Aberdeenshire Council said one section - White Bridge to Bridgefield Bridge - may not be finished until early 2023.

It follows revisions to the design and construction phases.

The vast majority of the multi-million pound scheme - which is aimed at protecting the town from major flooding - is still expected to be completed by next year.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson said it was "extremely disappointing" and said residents affected by the delay had the council's "utmost sympathy".

Further discussions will be held with the community once the "full design and programme implications are finalised".

Related Topics

  • Aberdeenshire Council
  • Stonehaven

More on this story

  • Part of Stonehaven flood protection scheme work halted

    Published
    4 November 2019

  • Flood barriers erected in Stonehaven amid heavy rain fears

    Published
    18 October 2019

  • Damaged road closed in Stonehaven amid flood work

    Published
    18 July 2019

  • Section of Stonehaven beach boardwalk to close for flood protection work

    Published
    26 June 2019

  • Stonehaven flood defence work delayed by 'significant' number of bidders

    Published
    2 May 2018