Covid: Licence for Scotland celebrations bar expires
- Published
A bar where fans were filmed celebrating Scotland's Euro 2020 win in apparent breach of Covid rules can no longer sell alcohol due to an expired licence.
Jubilant fans cheered, danced and hugged at the Draft Project in Aberdeen as Scotland beat Serbia on penalties.
It was later ordered to remove all televisions.
Aberdeen's licensing board has deferred the decision on granting an extension to the licence which expired on Friday.
The decision will be made when a full meeting of the board can take place.
No date has yet been set for this meeting, but the city council said it would be fixed "as soon as is practicable".
The owner of the pop-up bar had said he was "shocked" by the footage.
Stuart Clarkson, owner of PB Devco, said the bar "misjudged what was likely to happen" and staff were unable to calm the customers down.
PB Devco also runs the nearby Soul Bar, where eight Aberdeen FC players visited in breach of the coronavirus rules earlier this year.
Mr Clarkson promised a "thorough review" into the latest incident.
The Scottish Hospitality Group trade body described the scenes as "nothing short of disgraceful".
Scotland's 23-year absence from major men's tournaments ended with the victory over Serbia.
They will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer's finals.