Man arrested after stolen ambulance pursuit
A man has been arrested after an ambulance was stolen in Aberdeenshire before being stopped more than 30 miles (48km) away.
Police said the Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle had been on a call at Kemnay when it was stolen at about 06:20.
Following a pursuit, it was stopped near Dufftown, in Moray.
Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said stealing an ambulance was a "deplorable act".