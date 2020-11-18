BBC News

Man arrested after stolen ambulance pursuit

Published

A man has been arrested after an ambulance was stolen in Aberdeenshire before being stopped more than 30 miles (48km) away.

Police said the Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle had been on a call at Kemnay when it was stolen at about 06:20.

Following a pursuit, it was stopped near Dufftown, in Moray.

Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said stealing an ambulance was a "deplorable act".

Related Topics

  • Kemnay
  • Dufftown