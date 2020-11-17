Covid in Scotland: Dozens of jobs lost with Aberdeen hotel liquidation
Dozens of jobs have been lost after a prominent hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen went into liquidation.
The four-star Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel, at Blairs, has been a popular venue for weddings and events for more than 70 years.
However, the impact of coronavirus pandemic was described as the "final straw" for the business in the wake of the oil industry downturn.
A total of 68 staff have lost their job as a result.
Ardoe House was built in 1878, and was converted into a hotel in 1947.
'Sad to see'
The South Deeside Road venue has been placed into voluntary liquidation.
Ken Pattullo, a business adviser from Begbies Traynor who is working with the hotel directors, said: "Unfortunately, the hospitality sector has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic with the forced closure last spring having devastating consequences for the Ardoe House Hotel.
"With Aberdeen currently in level two and coronavirus restrictions continuing, the directors felt the hotel was no longer viable and had no choice but to put the business into liquidation.
"In the face of ongoing uncertainty due to the health measures implemented to help combat the global pandemic, there was no way of saving the business and the jobs it supported; it is sad to see the closure of such a popular hotel."