Aberdeen Bonfire Night injury horse Dettori has eye removed
- Published
A horse that was reportedly struck by a firework on Bonfire Night has come through surgery to remove an eye, his owner has said.
Dettori was injured in the Countesswells area of Aberdeen last Thursday night. Police are still investigating the incident.
Debbie Walker said her horse was left "traumatised" and she had feared the worst, but he was now recovering.
A fund to help pay for Dettori's treatment has so far raised £14,000.
Ms Walker described the surgery to remove Dettori's eye as a "great success".
She added: "His eye has been removed and it all went well. The vet will be up on Friday to take off the bandages."
In future people buying fireworks in Scotland will have to take part in safety training, pay a fee, and say when and where they will be used, under new plans from the Scottish government.
No firework zones could also be enforced.
The law is to be changed to ban adults giving fireworks to those aged under 18.