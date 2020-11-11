Covid in Scotland: Teachers in Aberdeen asked to switch off app in schools
- Published
Teachers in Aberdeen have been told to switch off the coronavirus contact tracing app whilst in schools.
BBC Scotland has seen a letter sent out to staff asking them to switch off the software, which alerts users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The letter says the app does not take into account mitigations in place.
However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the app should not be turned off if you have your phone.
The letter indicated staff had been told to self isolate when public health colleagues with "knowledge about the mitigations" said there had been no need to do so.
It states: "Please ask staff in your schools to disable the Test and Trace app while working in school".
'Extra clarity'
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden told BBC Scotland: "This is on the back of advice we've been given from Public Health Scotland.
"What they had decided was that because teachers were using PPE, they shouldn't be deemed as a close contact and therefore at risk.
"We've now passed the issue o to the Scottish government to investigate to get further details because for me there should be national guidance given to local authorities so we can pass that information onto members of staff. We're seeking extra clarity at the moment."
Asked about suggestion teachers in Aberdeen may have been asked to switch off https://t.co/JFDBsNgid4 app, FM says phones may have been in proximity while not being carried, but people should keep their phones on them with the app switched on— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) November 11, 2020
Latest: https://t.co/8aPCffzxLr pic.twitter.com/BodR6FnJAP
Asked about the issue, Ms Sturgeon said: "We shouldn't be asking people to switch off the app, in my view, when they have their phone with them.
"That's defeating the purpose of Protect Scotland. We should be encouraging people."
The EIS teaching union said its view was that it was acceptable where teachers were leaving mobile phones in secure lockers or staff bases whilst they were teaching elsewhere.
However, where someone keeps the phone in person, it saw no reason for the app to be switched off.