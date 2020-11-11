Scots police officer dies after chasing suspect in Australia
A Scot who was working as a police officer in Australia has died on duty while chasing a suspect.
Mike Cursiter, 53, who was originally from Orkney, was involved in a foot pursuit for Western Australia Police when he collapsed last week.
The father-of-two emigrated from Aberdeen to the Perth area of Australia in 2013 with his partner Evelyn.
He first joined what was then Grampian Police in 1998 but later became an officer for Western Australia Police.
The north east branch of the Retired Police Officers' Association Scotland told members in a tribute: "Mike often enjoyed being involved in the front line.
"He became involved in a foot pursuit to catch a suspect. Sadly, however, during or shortly after this incident, Mike collapsed and subsequently died."
'We are heartbroken'
The statement added: "He was only 53 years of age but died on active service, doing a job he excelled at."
His daughters, Bailie and Brogan Cursiter, said in a tribute on social media: "This has come as a huge shock to us all and we're still trying to process it.
"Although he was not with us in Scotland we will miss him every day."
They added: "There are so many memories that were still to come but we know he will always be with us. We are all heartbroken and our worlds will never be the same."