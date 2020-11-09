Bonfire Night: Aberdeen police probe 'traumatic' horse injury
- Published
The owner of a horse which was allegedly struck by a firework on Bonfire Night in Aberdeen has said her pet has been left "traumatised".
Debbie Walker is waiting for a vet to re-assess Dettori's serious eye injury and see if he can be saved.
She said he was one of several animals disturbed by fireworks in the Countesswells area last Thursday night.
Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating to see if there had been a crime committed.
Dettori's owner said her decision may either be costly surgery to have his eye removed, or having to be put to sleep.
Fundraising is already under way to help pay for possible treatment.
"It was so traumatic, I mean he was so traumatised", she said.
"And of course when you see your pet like that you just feel helpless, there's no consideration for any of the animals.
"I honestly think don't ban it but ban the public from having them because it is irresponsible, and it doesn't just go on for the one day it goes on for a week. And then even at New Year it goes off."
Police Scotland said in a statement: "We received reports that a horse had been injured within a field on Blacktop Road in Countesswells.
"Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to establish if any crime has been committed."
People buying fireworks in Scotland will have to take part in safety training, pay a fee, and say when and where they will be used, under new plans from the Scottish government.
"No firework zones" could also be enforced.
The law is to be changed to ban adults giving fireworks to those aged under 18.