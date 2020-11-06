BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Milne's High school in Fochabers closed

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe school is expected to open again on Monday

A Moray school has been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Moray Council said Milne's High in Fochabers had been shut to allow time for contact tracing to be carried out.

It is understood the number of positive cases is relatively low, however the local authority said a "significant" number of pupils and staff had been told to self-isolate as a result.

The school is expected to reopen as normal on Monday for those who can attend.

NHS Grampian said: "We're aware of the reported cases and the health protection team is working with the school."

  • TIERS: What are the restrictions in your area?
  • LOCKDOWN: Six months that changed our lives
  • CASES: Where are the latest cases in Scotland?

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Free accommodation attracts new teacher for Moray

    Published
    12 August 2015