Man jailed for eight years for Fraserburgh attempted murder
A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of an attempted murder in Aberdeenshire.
Aaron Morrison, 41, stabbed 32-year-old Martin Noble in Fraserburgh in November 2018.
Morrison, a former tyre fitter of Aberdeen, had denied the murder bid, and lodged a special defence of self defence.
However, he was convicted of the attack at Bruar Court following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Morrison told the trial that at the time of the offence he was living in Fraserburgh and was addicted to crack cocaine.
Defence counsel David Moggach said Morrison suffered from mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
He said: "He advises his childhood wasn't a pleasant one. He first experimented with drugs at the age of 13."
The trial judge, Lord Beckett, said that although Morrison did not have a previous conviction of comparable gravity he did have one for possession of an offensive weapon and seven for assault.
The judge said he had to impose a sentence which sought to deter Morrison and others from carrying knives in public.