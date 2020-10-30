Aberdeen council Labour group to remain suspended until election
Aberdeen's suspended Labour group will remain suspended until the next election in 2022, the party has said.
Nine Aberdeen City councillors were suspended in 2017 after they disobeyed former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with the Conservatives.
The coalition came about after the last local government election.
The group were referred to the party's national constitutional committee to have their membership considered.
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the decision sent out a clear message that "serious rule breaches will result in serious repercussions".
"It is disappointing that the nine councillors in three and a half years have offered neither regret nor a resolution to avoid this decision," he added.
"I have expressed my frustration before that this case has taken so long to be brought to a conclusion. Now it is time to move on."
The council is currently led by a coalition of independent, Conservative and suspended Labour councillors.
Jenny Laing - one of those suspended by the Labour party - is a co-leader of the council with Conservative colleague Douglas Lumsden.