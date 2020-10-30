Stonehaven derailment: Line to reopen next week
The railway at the scene of a fatal derailment in Aberdeenshire in August will reopen on Tuesday.
The driver, conductor and a passenger died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service crashed at Carmount near Stonehaven after heavy rain.
An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.
Confirming the date for the reopening, ScotRail said its thoughts were with the family, friends and colleagues of the three men who died.
The company added: "Our hearts remain broken and will do for some time. Thank you all for your patience and understanding during this time."
The derailment, which led to the deaths of driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, is being investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.
Network Rail has been laying hundreds of metres replacement track as part of a "complex" repair operation.
ScotRail is operating a shuttle service between Aberdeen and Stonehaven and between Dundee and Montrose while the line is closed.
A replacement bus service also remains in place between Dundee and Stonehaven, and between Dundee and Aberdeen.
