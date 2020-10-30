Leeks mistaken for machete spark Aberdeen police probe
Police called out to investigate reports a masked man was armed with a machete discovered he was carrying a bag of leeks.
The alarm was raised by a member of the public on Thursday evening who thought a man in Aberdeen's Provost Watt Drive was carrying a weapon.
Officers attended and CCTV showed a man in a shop buying the mask and leeks.
Police Scotland said it had been established no crime took place and no further action was needed.
A spokeswoman confirmed: "A witness reported a man wearing a mask and carrying an item shaped like a machete.
"Officers conducted enquiries in the area and CCTV from a nearby premises showed a man in a shop buying a mask and leeks, which were put in a bag and are what the witness reported to police as being a potential weapon."