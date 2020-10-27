Former deputy first minister to be Church of Scotland moderator
Former deputy first minister Jim Wallace is to be the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
Lord Wallace of Tankerness will take on the role next May.
He became MP for Orkney and Shetland in 1983, and joined the Scottish Parliament in 1999 as MSP for Orkney.
A former leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, he stepped down as an MSP in 2007 and was appointed to the House of Lords.
The 66-year-old, who was born in Annan, in Dumfries and Galloway but now lives in Orkney, said he was "both excited and daunted" by the new role.
'Humbled and honoured'
As deputy first minister, Lord Wallace covered Scotland's top job on several occasions, including stepping in following the death of Donald Dewar and the resignation of Henry McLeish.
A member of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, he said: "I am delighted to have been asked to take up the role and feel humbled and honoured that people have put their trust in me.
"To be honest I have had to pinch myself that this is actually happening.
"I went into politics to make a positive difference to society and my motivation is grounded in my Christian faith."
Of the Covid pandemic, he added: "I believe that the Church must play a key role in helping to heal and renew Scotland after this virus emergency subsides."