Covid in Scotland: Dozens of Robert Gordon University student Covid cases
More than 60 cases of coronavirus have been linked to students from Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen, it has been revealed.
The local incident management team (IMT) said there had been a total of 63 cases of Covid-19 identified within RGU students since mid-September.
It is the first time the RGU cases have been revealed.
The IMT, which includes NHS Grampian, does not believe transmission happened at RGU's campus.
In a statement it said: "An ongoing multi-agency investigation has confirmed that there has been a total of 63 cases of Covid-19 identified within Robert Gordon University's student population.
"This figure includes those living in various locations - including university halls of residents, private flats and private halls elsewhere."
Part of a Disclosure investigation earlier this week revealed halls at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen were operating at a reduced 83% capacity.
Dozens of cases of coronavirus were previously associated with the student population at the University of Aberdeen.